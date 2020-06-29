Police search for missing Huntingdon teen

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Police are searching for a teen that has been reported missing since Saturday night.

Damien Gibosn, 14, was reportedly last seen at his home on Saturday, June 27, at around 11:30 p.m.

Gibson is described as a white teen with both ears pierced. He’s 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds. Last seen wearing gray shorts and a t-shirt.

It’s believed that he’s still in the Huntingdon area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntingdon police at 814-643-3960.