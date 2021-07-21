Police search for missing Huntingdon County man

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing person from Huntingdon Borough.

Eric John Morder, 48, was last seen July 4 at 7:32 p.m. in Huntingdon Borough. He is a white male who is 5’6″ and 150 pounds. Morder has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police. Two photos of him can be seen below.

Anyone with information on Morder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Huntingdon Borough Police Department at 814-643-3960.