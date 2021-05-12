Police search for missing, endangered person last seen in April

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for assistance to find a Blair County woman that is believed to be missing and endangered.

Anastascia Barney

Anastascia Barney was last seen in the Greenwood area of Altoona during the last week of April. She was wearing a black jacket with black leggings.

Police report that she does not own a vehicle and, again, is believed to be missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barney is asked to contact the Logan Township Police Department by phone at 814-949-3364.