Police search for missing, endangered Elk County man

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for an Elk County man they say is missing and endangered and may be suicidal.

Russell Mason, 42, of Wilcox, was reportedly last heard from back on Nov. 8. According to Troopers, he’s thought to be suicidal. He’s described as being between 5’10” and 6 foot tall, with green eyes and brown hair, balding in the front.

Mason drives a black 1983 Porsche 944 with plate KGV 4648.

Police urged to not approach him if seen. It’s unknown if he has any weapons.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell Mason is asked to call State Police out of Ridgway at 814-776-6136.