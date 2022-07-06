CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview are searching for a missing Centre Hall man.

Paul Milan Sepich was reported missing on July 5. He’s 26 years old and is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall and roughly weighing 160 pounds. He’s said to have a scruffy beard, however, a description of what he might be wearing was unknown.

Sepich is possibly driving a red 2017 Toyota Prius with a plate reading “LMJ4769.”

A photo from the state police was not available at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Paul Sepich, you’re asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.