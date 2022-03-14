CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Portage Borough Police Department is looking for a missing teen that was last seen in the Johnstown area.

Natalyiah Pcola, 17, has been missing since March 2. She was first reported as a runaway, but because no one has heard or seen Pcola recently, police are now considering her missing.

Photo provided of 17-year-old Natalyiah Pcola via the Portage Borough Police Department.

Pcola is around 5’01” and weighs around 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes with pink/red hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Portage Borough Police Department at 814-736-9638.