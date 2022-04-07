CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently searching for two young boys who were last seen in Lock Haven on April 5.

SEAN HENDERSHOT JR.

Wyatt Hendershot, 6, and Jaxton Hendershot, 2, were last seen near the Lucky Seven Travel Plaza with Sean Hendershot Jr. Police believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury and have issued a missing endangered person advisory.

Sean Hendershot Jr. is a 32-year-old white male with brown hair. He was last operating a 2013 Silver Jeep Patriot with a Pennsylvania registration of FTK9806.

DESCRIPTIONS

Wyatt Hendershot is 6 years old. He is 3’8″ and 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaxton Hendershot is 2 years old. He is 2’8″ and 25 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

WYATT HENDERSHOT

JAXTON HENDERSHOT

It is unknown what clothing the boys were wearing at the time.

The Lock Haven Police Department has an arrest warrant for Sean Hendershot Jr. for inferring with the custody of a minor and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.