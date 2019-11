COALDALE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 5:21 p.m. this evening, State Police in Bedford were dispatched to the report of a missing person on 1321 Main Street in Coaldale.

Kristal Lynn Hall has been reported missing by her sisters.

She has not been in contact with her family since October 1.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.