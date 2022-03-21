Corey Pagel, 17.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are searching for a missing teen that was last seen at his house in Saxton.

Troopers said that Corey Pagel, 17, was last seen at his home on Norris Street Sunday evening, March 20, in the area of SR 913 near Hennessy Fruit Stand at around 6:30 p.m.

Corey is described as a white, non-Hispanic male standing 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing around 212 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with graphics on the front and dark sweat pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Pagel is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.