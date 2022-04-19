BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris man who reportedly went missing just before Easter.

Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m.

Family of Jeffrey took to Facebook and said he has hyperthyroidism that if not treated, may appear disoriented and confused.

Jeffrey is described as being a 5 foot 6 inches and 110 pounds Black male. He has black eyes and a shaved head. It’s unknown what he may have been wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.