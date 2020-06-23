Police search for missing 15-year-old from Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are asking for your help in trying to find a missing 15-year-old runaway from Blacklick Township in Cambria County.

Chad Spaugy, 15, was reportedly last seen at his home on Tyson Road between 1:15 and 2 a.m. on June 16, 2020, when he took off from the area.

Spaugy is described as being a white male, 6’4″, and roughly 200lbs with short dirty blonde hair and an unshaven face.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray shorts, and black crocs.

Anyone with any information on Chad’s whereabouts is asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.