ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who didn’t show up at school on Monday and never came home.

Police say Rylee Field was last seen Monday morning, Nov. 9 around 6 a.m. wearing white tennis shoes, back leggings, a hooded sweatshirt, and a backpack.

Rylee is said to be 5’3″ and roughly 115 pounds with dyed purple/pink hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Altoona Police or 9-1-1.