JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a one-year-old girl who was last seen in Johnstown on March 1.

Cardaya Clinton was last seen in the area of Pine Street in Johnstown at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officials believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury, according to a tweet from state police. Cardaya has brown hair and brown eyes. Her picture is below.

CARDAYA CLINTON

She was last seen with Cardell Clinton, 31. Cardell has brown hair and brown eyes.

CARDELL CLINTON

Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Johnstown City Police Department at 814-539-5889.