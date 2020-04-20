Police search for man who went missing while fishing

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) –Lewistown Police are searching for 28-year-old Richard Bonsell who was last heard from on Friday afternoon while fishing.

Bonsell, originally from Blair County, may have been in the county Friday afternon but returned to Mifflin County on Saturday. He’s said to usually fish along the Juniata River.

Bonsell, pictured above, is apporimately 5’11” and 215 pounds with wavy brown hair and brown eyes. Bonsell told friends he was going fishing on Friday morning.

He was reported to have a fishing rod with him and he was riding his red and black mountain bike. He was thought to be wearing his camouflage hunting boots.

He last made contact on Friday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 717-248-6716 or the Mifflin County Non-Emergency number 717-248-9607.