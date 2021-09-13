Police search for man who damaged, stole traffic barricades

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are looking for an individual who they say damaged and stole several traffic barricades.

The incidents occurred between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 where the pictured male was seen taking a barricade at the intersection of East Calder Wat and South Allen Street, according to the State College Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the individual is asked to contact the police department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip.