Police search for man that robbed Johnstown Dollar General at gunpoint

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police said they are looking for a suspect that robbed a Dollar General in Johnstown Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m., Johnstown police were called to the Dollar General in West End Nov. 2 for an armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s that was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a mask and a black hat with a white brim. He allegedly walked into the store with a gun and demanded all the money from a cashier.

The man was last seen heading up Laurel Avenue toward the old Johnstown middle school.

Anyone with information should contact Johnstown police by calling the 911 center’s non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.

Police are also still investigating an armed robbery that occurred Oct. 28 at Smoke and Skills at the corner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street in Johnstown.

The suspect, 35-year-old Calvin “Money” Wright got away with approximately $10,000, according to court documents.

