Police search for man on retail theft, eluding charges

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Indiana are searching for a suspect being charged with retail theft, attempting to elude police and nine summary traffic violations following an investigation at Walmart in White Township on December 11.

Jacob Shane Penrose, 33, allegedly stole two “Slime” products totaling $34.94. When confronted by Walmart’s Asset Protection, he left the area in a silver 2010 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab.

When a trooper encountered the truck and attempted to stop it, a pursuit began.

Troopers ended the pursuit and attempted to canvas the area of Laurel Road near Old Route 56 Highway, but could not locate the vehicle or Penrose.

Penrose is described as a white male, 6’01” tall, 180lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has tattooed hands and tattoos of writing with the word “RESPECT” across the front of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Penrose and/or the vehicle is asked to call PSP Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.