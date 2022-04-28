JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the hunt for a gas thief(s) they say drilled a hole in a company work truck and stole the gas in the middle of the night.

According to state police, Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township called about the theft happening overnight April 23 into the morning of April 24 at around 1 a.m. the unknown actor(s) entered the property on Main Street in an unmarked Ford box truck.

They were able to drill a hole into the gas tank of one of the work trucks and siphoned the gas from it before fleeing the scene.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call state police out of Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510