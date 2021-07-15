Police search for inmate after escape from Blair County Prison

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Blair County Prison Thursday evening.

William “Billy” Hampton, 41, is wanted by the Altoona police for charges relating to his escape after he walked away from a community work detail at Fairview Cemetery Thursday, July 15, at around 7:40 p.m. He was last seen at the cemetery on 16119th Street.

Hampton is described as a 5’9” to 5’10”, 150 to 160 pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants with “Blair County Prison” on the leg, and a green bandana. Hampton has a prominent tattoo on his neck.

William Hampton, 41, Courtesy: Altoona Police on Facebook

If seen, do not approach. Anyone with information regarding William Hampton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Altoona Police Department at (814)-949-2490.