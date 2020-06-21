Police search for information on Walmart theft

RICHLAND TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from Walmart in Richland Township.
The pictured woman reportedly stole various tools from the store on Friday, June 19, 2020, at around 3 p.m.
If you have any information on the theft or the woman pictured, you’re asked to call Richland Township Police at 814-472-2100.
Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://cambria.crimewatchpa.com/richlandpd/17374/cases/wal-mart-tool-thief-0?fbclid=IwAR1JB3-4-49VIubS_E0hvukwbBBsxgBbHsuCI1E9IHqDA-8C1p3m7XC6lSU