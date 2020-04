READE TWP., CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ebensburg are looking for information after 10 beer kegs and two rolls of welder leads were stolen from a home on Executive Drive in Reade Township.

Police report the theft happened sometime between April 9 and April 25, 2020.

State Troopers are asking anyone with any information to call PSP Ebensberg at 814-471-6500.

Stolen:

10 Beer Kegs, Value $300

2 Welder Leads, Value $600