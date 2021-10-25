Police search for indecent exposure suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a man they say was involved in an indecent exposure incident.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 15 at Weis Markets along Rolling Ridge Drive. The pictured individual is described as an older age white male wearing a blue shirt with light blue denim jeans and black shoes. He was seen leaving the area in a small green sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip.