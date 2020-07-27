Police search for identities of Walmart, fraud suspects

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Departement is looking for information on three suspects regarding an Access Device Fraud with a stolen EBT card.

Police report that the pictured suspects had used a stolen EBT Card on July 24, 2020, to make hundreds of dollars in purchases at Walmart in Richland Township.

They state that the suspect vehicle in a dark colored 2020 Volkswagen.

If you have any information on the three individuals pictured, you are asked to call the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.