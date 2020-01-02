Police search for ice sculpture vandalism suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are looking for three people who pushed over a wishing well ice sculpture.

Police say it happened just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The sculpture was part of the “First-Night” celebration.

It was displayed in front of The Corner Room Restaurant.

The three suspects allegedly pushed over the sculpture, which contained money.

One suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark jeans.

No description is given for the other two.

It’s unclear if any money was taken after the sculpture was broken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.