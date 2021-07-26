Police search for ‘hoverboard bandit’ in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify someone regarding a theft at Wal-Mart.
On July 24 at 4:15 p.m., police said two hoverboards and a hoverboard cart were stolen from the Richland Township Wal-Mart.
The person of interest was wearing a black hat and a gray “WANTED The Wet Bandits” shirt.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria 911 at 814-472-2100.
“With your help, we can bring this suspect, Marv and Harry to justice,” the police department notes on the Crimewatch website.
