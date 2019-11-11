Police search for hit and run suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened at Locust Lane and E. Beaver Avenue at the end of October.

Police report that just after 12:30 a.m. on October 27, the pictured car was traveling on Locust Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign at E. Beaver Avenue.

The car went through the intersection and struck another vehicle. The driver drove away from the scene and was seen going east on Foster Avenue.





The car may have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call State College Police at 814-234-7150.