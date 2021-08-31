Police search for hit and run suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for information on a hit and run accident that happened over the past weekend.

Police are searching for a red 4-door Ford Fiesta that they say hit multiple parked cars Sunday morning, Aug. 29 at around 1:15 a.m. The Fiesta sideswiped a silver Toyota and a brown Honda on the 400 block of East College Avenue, in front of Stage West.

The Fiesta damaged both vehicles along the passenger sides and sustained body damage to the driver’s side, likely towards the front left corner. The suspect then drove from the scene, westbound, on College Avenue towards South Garner Street.

State College Police Department asks for anyone with any information to call them at 814-234-7150.