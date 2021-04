ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Altoona.

According to police, a motorcyclist was hit on Lloyd Street by a red Chevrolet Malibu around 8:45 a.m. before fleeing the scene. The motorcyclist was seriously injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2489.