Police search for Goodwill theft suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for help to identify a Goodwill theft suspect that was caught on camera.
The incident happened on Thursday, July 15 around 4 p.m. at the Goodwill in College Township. The suspect was found to be changing tags on items to pay a lower price.
HOW TO CONTACT:
State College police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the
department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.