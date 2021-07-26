Police search for Goodwill theft suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for help to identify a Goodwill theft suspect that was caught on camera.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 15 around 4 p.m. at the Goodwill in College Township. The suspect was found to be changing tags on items to pay a lower price.

HOW TO CONTACT:

State College police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the

department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.