Police search for Goodwill theft suspect in State College

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for help to identify a Goodwill theft suspect that was caught on camera.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 15 around 4 p.m. at the Goodwill in College Township. The suspect was found to be changing tags on items to pay a lower price.

HOW TO CONTACT:

State College police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the
department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss