Police search for driver that crashed into fire hydrant, fled the scene in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after someone crashed into a fire hydrant in Elk County and then fled the scene.

According to troopers out of Ridgway, the driver was on Bennetts Valley Highway near Taylor Street in Jay Township Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, at around 8 a.m. For unknown reasons, the driver crashed into a fire hydrant and dislodged it before fleeing the scene.

State police worked with Jay Township Water Authority who had to repair the hydrant. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call State Police out of Ridgway at 814-776-6136.