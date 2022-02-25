SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the driver of a black SUV that caused a four-vehicle hit-and-run crash at a traffic light.
On Dec. 2 around 3:53 p.m., a man driving a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty, was traveling northbound on SR 601 when he rear-ended a 2007 silver Toyota Rav4. The crash happened at the traffic light on 1604 N. Center Avenue in Somerset Township.
As a result of the crash, the Toyota struck a 2018 black Subaru CrossTrek that was in front of it, according to state police in Somerset. The Subaru then hit a 2009 silver Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The black SUV fled the scene without stopping or providing any information. Police noted the driver was a male.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.
Those who provide information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.