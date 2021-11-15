Police search for driver in State College vehicle vs. pedestrian incident

State College police are searching for the driver of this Toyota Sedan that hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk. (per State College Police Department)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are actively searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian earlier this month in State College.

A large, white male driving a Toyota Sedan is reported to have hit a pedestrian that was walking across the street in a crosswalk, according to the State College Police Department.

Image of the Toyota Sedan that hit a pedestrian in State College (per State College Police Department.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Nov. 9, around 10:35 a.m.

Anyone with information should reach out the police department at 814-234-7150. They can also be reached via at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online at the State College Borough’s website.