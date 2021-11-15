Police search for driver in State College vehicle vs. pedestrian incident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are actively searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian earlier this month in State College.
A large, white male driving a Toyota Sedan is reported to have hit a pedestrian that was walking across the street in a crosswalk, according to the State College Police Department.
The incident occurred Tuesday, Nov. 9, around 10:35 a.m.
Anyone with information should reach out the police department at 814-234-7150. They can also be reached via at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online at the State College Borough’s website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.