Police search for driver in attempted Taco Bell robbery in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify the owner of the vehicle in the photo, regarding an attempted robbery.

On Tuesday, June 16, at around 10:33 p.m., a white female in her 50’s, with dark-colored hair and driving a red Ford Ranger, attempted to rob the Taco Bell restaurant on Scalp Avenue, in Richland Township.

If you have any information about the identity of the owner of the vehicle you’re asked to call the Richland Township Police Department at 814-472-2100.