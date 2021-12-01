Police search for driver after pedestrian hit and run in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Somerset County are searching for answers after a pedestrian was hit by a car and had his left arm broken only for the driver to never stop.

The hit and run happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 when the 36-year-old was walking down Litonburg Road in Lower Turkeyfoot Township. What was described as a Ford Fusion was driving down the road, west of Frantz Road, when they hit the pedestrian with the passenger mirror of their car. The impact broke both bones in the man’s left arm.

The Ford Fusion never stopped even though police say the passenger side mirror broke off from the car.

The pedestrian made his way to Meyersdale Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on the Ford Fusion and driver re asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.