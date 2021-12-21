Police search for driver after hit and run with horse and buggy in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Police are looking for a driver after a hit and run with a horse and buggy happened in Jefferson County.

The crash happened Dec. 16 at around 4:30 p.m. on Route 119 through Henderson Township. The 20-year-old from Punxsutawney related to police that a Ford was traveling on SR 119, passing other vehicles, when a yellow Stanley van was seen coming from the opposite direction. The driver then had to swerve back into his lane to avoid the van, hitting the buggy in the process.

The driver then kept driving from the scene after the front passenger side of the Ford hit the rear axle of the buggy.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.