Police search for driver after crashing into fire hydrant, Elk County sign

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for a driver that reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant and Elk Visitors Center sign Monday morning and then drove away from the scene.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, when an unknown driver was driving on Bennetts Valley Highway near the Ricer Road intersection. The driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road and hit a fire hydrant, a PennDOT segment marking sign, and the Elk County Visitor Centers sign.

The driver then continued on from the scene. Police report the vehicle will likely have damage to the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.