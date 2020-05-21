Police search for drive-by paintball shooter(s)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police are looking for more information after multiple people report being hit by paintballs on Wednesday afternoon.

Police report that the first incident happened just after 4 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl was struck while riding her bike near the DMV in Altoona. Around 7:45 p.m. they say an older male was hit on 24th street and 8th avenue, he was also riding a bike.

Police also got a call just before 10 p.m. on 2nd avenue and 15th street about an 18-year-old who was struck with a paintball.

Police are currently gathering survelliance footage from businesses.

If you have any information, or you have a security camera at your home that may have captured anything, you’re asked to call the Altoona Police Department.