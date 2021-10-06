Police search for cow shooter in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a Claysburg man reported that one of his cows had been shot sometime on Tuesday.

The man reported the cow was shot Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5, just before 5 p.m. on Beaver Dam Road. The cow was estimated to be worth $5,000. There’s currently no word on the injury to the longhorn cow as State Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.