CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Lawrence Township are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Charges are pending for Michael Guy, 58 after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately. Guy is 5’0″ and 140 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. His photo is below:

MICHAEL GUY

Anyone with information on Guy’s whereabouts should contact the Lawrence Township Police Department at (814) 765-1647.