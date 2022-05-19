STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for two suspects that they say one was riding on the hood of the car before police tried to stop them.

The incident happened back on April 24 around 2:30 a.m. when the car pictured was caught driving at a high rate of speed on E. Calder Way. Police say there was a passenger riding on the hood of the car at the time. The passenger was also seen hanging out of the vehicle at one point.

Photo: State College Police Department

Police tried to stop the car when the passenger got off the hood and the car sped off toward E. Beaver Avenue. The car ran the stop sign at Locust Lane and E. Beaver before speeding up around heavy foot and vehicle traffic heading east on E. Beaver Ave.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here.