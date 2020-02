HYDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police are looking for a black Ford Mustang that was stolen Friday morning in Hyde.

Police report the black Mustang, with a plate reading KZG-4767, was stolen from Susquehanna Avenue around 3 a.m. on February 7, 2020.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call Lawrence Township Police at 814-765-1533.