Police search for car part theft suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers are searching for a suspect that stole from a car in Richland Township Feb. 17.
In the video above, the suspect was found stealing a catalytic converter from a 2002 Ford F-150 along the 100 block of Solomon Run Road. According to police, the theft happened around 10:40 p.m.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Richland Township police at (814) 266-8333.