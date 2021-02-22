Police search for car part theft suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers are searching for a suspect that stole from a car in Richland Township Feb. 17.

In the video above, the suspect was found stealing a catalytic converter from a 2002 Ford F-150 along the 100 block of Solomon Run Road. According to police, the theft happened around 10:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Richland Township police at (814) 266-8333.