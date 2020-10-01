Police search for burglary suspect in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred on September 26.

The burglary took place between 2:30 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. at 736 East Foster Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered through a first-floor window before setting off a fire extinguisher inside the building. The suspect then fled the scene heading south on University Drive.

The suspect is reported to be a white male, college-aged, around 5’8″ tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, or by email.