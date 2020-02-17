Police search for burglary suspect in Huntingdon County

PORTER TWP. HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon are searching for a suspect who broke into a home on Old Route 22 in Porter Township and stole various items, including a 4-wheeler engine.

The incident occurred overnight on Sunday, February 9, sometime from midnight to 9 a.m.

After breaking in, police report the suspect took the following items:

5000- watt Predator generator – $400

Husqvarna 450 18″ chainsaw – $450

Stihl MS290 18″ chainsaw – $450

YFC 450CC 4-wheeler engine – $1,000

20-gallon job smart air compressor – $175

50′ Air Hose – $120

Stanely Bostitch coil roofing nailer – $250

If you have any information you are asked to call PSP Huntingdon