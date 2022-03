SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after a burglary in Central City over the weekend.

Troopers report that sometime overnight from March 19 to March 20, an unknown actor(s) forced themselves into the home on Pine Street. Once through the back door, the burglar(s) allegedly only took $12.00 in paper money from the 56-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.