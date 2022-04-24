BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Tyrone man who allegedly took $5,000 from a homeowner to re-side a home and never did the work.

Police say that Ronald Snyder, 59, offered to do the re-siding of a home in Antis Township in Blair County back in August 2021. The man said Snyder needed $5,000 for material and another $4,200 for the labor.

The homeowner agreed and paid Snyder $5,000 for materials. Snyder then failed to return to do any of the work.

State police out of Hollidaysburg are currently trying to find Snyder. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.