Police search for Bellwood man wanted for aggravated assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood Borough Police Department is searching for a wanted man who is facing charges of aggravated assault.
Devron A. Strother, 25, is also wanted for simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of an automobile, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. He was last seen in the Altoona area.
Strother’s photo is below:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bellwood Borough Police Department at 814-742-7800 or to send a private message via Facebook. Members of the public should not approach or try to apprehend Strother if they see him.
