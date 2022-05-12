CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at a Nittany Minit Mart.

Troopers say that two Black males went into the Minit Mart in Coalport on Main Street just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, and robbed the store. They held the employees and a customer at gunpoint and demanded money from the registers.

They fled the scene on foot on Route 53 with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both men were wearing black clothes with black face masks and one of them had “Corie” printed on his clothes. One man was described as being 6 feet tall and roughly 300 pounds and the other as 5 foot 7 inches and 150 pounds.

Witnesses told police that one of them had a Hispanic accent.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.