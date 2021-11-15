Police search for armed robbery suspects in Blair County

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two armed suspects after they allegedly entered an apartment complex and robbed multiple people at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The two men entered the complex on the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue Saturday, Nov. 13 just before Noon. Once inside, multiple residents say they were robbed at gunpoint, Tyrone police report.

It’s been reported that the suspects took several belongings, including cash, jewelry, wallets and purses. The two men then fled in an unknown direction.

Both men were reported to be Black males, 30-40 years in age, between 5’10” and 6 feet tall. They were wearing all black and one had a blue facemask and one with a grey backpack. Both were reportedly wielding a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tyrone Borough Police Department at 814-684-1364 or message them on their Facebook page.