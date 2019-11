JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call Monday morning at 10 a.m. for an armed robbery at a local bank.

The armed robbery took place at 1ST SUMMIT BANK on Main Street in Johnstown.

Police say the suspect has not been found and they are looking for him.

If you have any information or can identify the man in the pictures, you’re asked to call the police at 814-472-2100.